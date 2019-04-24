Watch what you tweet, eat, and don't forget your family: new MLAs get friendly advice

Alberta's new MLAs-elect were advised to mind what they post on social media, watch what they eat and never forget their friends and family who supported them during their successful bids for election.

Outgoing Speaker Bob Wanner offered the friendly advice to the rookies and their partners at the start of orientation Wednesday at the Alberta legislature.

In a nod to the divisive nature of the last legislature and the recent election, Wanner also urged the new MLAs to respect the rulings of the future Speaker, and to remember they were elected to serve all Albertans, not just those who voted for them.

"I guess the overarching message might be: good people can do good things when they work together," Wanner told reporters afterwards. "(It) happened many, many years before, and I hope it happens again."

Wanner warned the rookies that long hours of work can lead to bad eating habits and unwanted weight gain, and cause members to miss important family events.

Some of the MLAs-elect said parts of Wanner's message resonated with them.

"In general, there is a lot of conversation about being humble, having humility, remembering how you got here, and it's first and foremost that you're elected to represent the people," said Sonya Savage, the UCP MLA-elect in Calgary-North West.

"The biggest thing is just making sure that we are respectful in the house, that we're working together for the benefit of all Albertans," said Jeremy Nixon, who was elected for the UCP in Calgary-Klein.

Nixon is the brother of Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre MLA Jason Nixon. Other brothers have been elected to the Alberta legislature, but the Nixons are the first to serve at the same time.

Public servants should be proud: speaker

Nixon was goaded by reporters into sharing some childhood stories about his six-foot-seven older brother.

"There's a story. I wore his kindergarten clothes in Grade 6," he said.

"There is actually a picture of him wearing the same outfit in kindergarten and me wearing it in Grade 6."

Three of the rookies will be part of the 24-member NDP opposition. Janis Irwin was elected in Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood, succeeding long-time MLA Brian Mason, who decided not to run again.

Irwin said she plans to hold the new UCP government to account on issues affecting LGBTQ Albertans.

"I don't take lightly that I am, I believe, the only openly LGBTQ member of the legislative assembly, so it's a huge responsibility," she said. "But I also know that I will be surrounded by a heck of a lot of strong allies in the NDP with me."

The orientation marks the end of Wanner's time as speaker. He was elected as the MLA for Medicine Hat during the NDP wave of 2015.

His riding was eliminated by the last boundaries commission, and Wanner decided not to run again. MLAs will choose a new speaker next month. Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills MLA Nathan Cooper is considered a leading candidate.

Wanner made a point on Wednesday of crediting the work of the non-partisan staff at the Alberta legislature.

"In ... places like this, guys like me get portraits and pictures," Wanner said. "The people who make this work are the people who are here every day, working, that's their job. Public servants.

"My message to staff is, don't ever be apologetic for being a public servant. Be proud because you have a duty and a responsibility. It's good work."

UCP Leader Jason Kenney will be sworn in as premier on Tuesday during an event at Government House in Edmonton. He will also reveal his cabinet that day.

Savage and Doug Schweitzer, the new MLA for Calgary-Elbow, are considered sure bets to be named to Kenney's cabinet, as is Kaycee Madu, the only UCP member elected in Edmonton.