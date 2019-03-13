Crews battle fire at northeast Edmonton waste centre

A pile of discarded electronic material is burning at the City of Edmonton waste management centre.

Crews were called to the site on Aurum Road at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, said Maya Filipovic, spokesperson for emergency services.

"Crews arrived on scene to flames coming from a large pile of waste with electronic material," she said. "We've contained the fire to one pile and are working to extinguish it by pulling apart the pile of debris and hosing it down."

It may be some time before the fire is out completely due to the amount of debris and changing winds, she said.

A total of 28 firefighters are on scene.

One challenge they're dealing with is a limited water supply, Filipovic said.

"We are currently working with two hydrants, one of which is further away from the active fire. We're using a technique called a relay, to pump water through five trucks and one-and-a-half kilometres of hose, to the fire."

A hazardous materials crew is also on site, monitoring air quality because the debris contains electronic material.

So far there is no concern with air quality, Filipovic said.