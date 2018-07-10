Search continues for missing toddler in northwestern Alberta

The search continues for a two-year-old boy who went missing near the Wapiti River in the Municipal District of Greenview on Friday night.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) members have been brought in to help with the search and recovery efforts, according to a news release.

URT members are using sonar and physical dives along the river in the search effort.

Grande Prairie RCMP said the toddler was with his family near Canfor Bridge, located approximately 470 kilometres north of Edmonton, when he disappeared.

There is an online fundraiser for the toddler's parents, as well as an informal campaign to place teddy bears in front yards to show support for the family.