ASIRT to investigate fiery crash on Walterdale Bridge that killed one man

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a fiery crash on the Walterdale Bridge that killed one man and sent two other people to hospital on Tuesday evening.

Around 8 p.m., Edmonton police officers in a marked EPS vehicle spotted a black Honda Accord with a licence plate that didn't match the registration, ASIRT said Wednesday in a news release.

When the officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the Accord near 101st Street and Jasper Avenue, the car drove away.

"The officers declared a criminal flight response, and notified a supervisor," ASIRT said. "The supervisor ordered the officers to terminate the pursuit."

A short time later, officers arrived at the scene of a crash on the Walterdale Bridge involving the Honda Accord and another vehicle, ASIRT said.

Edmonton police said bystanders pulled the 33-year-old driver and a 29-year-old male passenger from the Honda. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a separate news release Wednesday.

The 21-year-old male driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ASIRT's investigation will examine the actions of police. EPS will continue to investigate the crash itself.

ASIRT wants to speak to anyone who was in the area before or at the time of the crash who saw what happened or has video.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

Witness shot video at crash scene

Justin Riemer said he was cycling home and had reached the north side of the bridge when he saw the moments leading up to the crash.

He said he watched a speeding black sedan make a sharp turn and begin driving the wrong direction on the bridge, which is one-way northbound.

"They turned very quickly," he said. "And then it very quickly went out of sight and I heard a loud crash ... It was just a loud bang, the crunching of metal and plastic."

Justin Riemer captured this video moments after two vehicles collided on the bridge, killing one person and injuring two others. 1:10

Riemer said he moved closer to the scene. By the time he got there, a crowd had gathered.

Drivers were pulling people from the wrecked vehicles.

"I saw that and ran to the scene and saw the black car start on fire," he said.

"Some bystanders who had been at the scene had stopped and run out and pulled the individuals out of the cars and the police came very shortly thereafter."

Riemer said two men were pulled from the black sedan. He could not see who was rescued from the pickup.

"People were close by when the car was on fire and eventually they started spreading out because they were concerned that it was going to blow because it was quite engulfed with flames," he said.

Riemer shot video of the scene. It shows flames shooting from the sedan and black smoke billowing around emergency vehicles arriving on scene.

In an interview with CBC on Tuesday night, Rowan Anderson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said fire crews were dispatched and arrived on scene at 8:07 p.m. When firefighters arrived, one vehicle was on fire.

'All smoke out and black'

Brianna Whitehouse was in her highrise apartment, north of the Walterdale on Bellamy Hill, when she saw smoke and heard the scream of sirens.

She walked down to the bridge with her boyfriend.

She said emergency crews had already arrived. The vehicle fire had been put out and a paramedic was giving CPR to someone on the pavement.

"The car that was on fire was completely done," she said. "It was all smoked out and black.

"There was a lot of people trying to help out. Obviously, when you see someone driving southbound on the bridge, that's not good."

The bridge was closed to all traffic and drivers Tuesday evening. Pedestrians and cyclists were asked to take other routes.

The Walterdale Bridge reopened Wednesday morning.

