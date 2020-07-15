Skip to Main Content
Walterdale bridge closed after 2-vehicle collision
Edmonton

Walterdale bridge closed after 2-vehicle collision

A two-vehicle collision on the Walterdale Bridge Tuesday night has left one person in critical condition.

1 person is in critical condition

CBC News ·
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision on the Walterdale Bridge Tuesday. (Craig Ryan/CBC)

One person is in critical condition Tuesday night after a two-vehicle collision on the Walterdale Bridge.

Rowan Anderson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CBC there was a T-bone collision on the bridge around 8 p.m. 

Fire crews were dispatched and arrived on scene at 8:07 p.m. When firefighters arrived, one of the vehicles was on fire. 

Anderson said two people were treated at the scene and transported to hospital. One person is currently in critical condition with severe injuries and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

The bridge is currently closed to all traffic and drivers. Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to take other routes.

A news release from Edmonton Police Service states the closure is also affecting Queen Elizabeth Park Road and Kinsmen Park Road.

The Walterdale Bridge is currently closed to all traffic after a collision Tuesday night. (Raffy Boudjikanian/CBC)
now