Walterdale bridge closed after 2-vehicle collision

One person is in critical condition Tuesday night after a two-vehicle collision on the Walterdale Bridge.

Rowan Anderson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CBC there was a T-bone collision on the bridge around 8 p.m.

Fire crews were dispatched and arrived on scene at 8:07 p.m. When firefighters arrived, one of the vehicles was on fire.

Anderson said two people were treated at the scene and transported to hospital. One person is currently in critical condition with severe injuries and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

The bridge is currently closed to all traffic and drivers. Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to take other routes.

A news release from Edmonton Police Service states the closure is also affecting Queen Elizabeth Park Road and Kinsmen Park Road.