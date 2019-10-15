Man, 32, killed as truck rolls near Wainwright, Alta.

RCMP are investigating after a 32-year-old man died in a rollover near Wainwright, Alta.

The truck was located shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday down a steep embankment, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was declared dead on scene.

The crash occurred on Township Rd. 430, just west of Range Rd. 42 — about 30 kilometres southeast of Wainwright.

RCMP believe it happened sometime between Oct. 12 and the morning of Oct. 13.

The investigation indicates the truck rolled after going off the shoulder.

RCMP are not expected further details on the investigation.

Wainwright is about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.