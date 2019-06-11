Wabasca-Desmarais, Bigstone Cree Nation residents can soon return home

More residents displaced by a wildfire in the Slave Lake area will be able to return home on Wednesday, the province announced Monday.

Approximately 3,500 people from Wabasca-Desmarais and Bigstone Cree Nation will be able to return home on Wednesday, according to a news release from the province.

Residents in those communities were forced to evacuate their homes on May 29 due to the McMillan Complex fire.

The fire southwest of Bigstone Cree Nation has grown to 259,539 hectares in size.

Cooler weather has made conditions favourable for firefighters, the province said in a news release.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement Monday morning for parts of northwestern Alberta, including High Level, Peace River and Wabasca.

Wildfire smoke has caused poor air quality and reduced visibility in those areas, according to Environment Canada's warning.

Residents living in the Slake Lake are encouraged to visit the provincial government's website for more information on re-entry.