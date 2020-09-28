One dead, two hurt in northern Alberta crash between tractor-trailer, off-highway vehicle

An 18-year-old man died and two young people were injured Saturday morning after a collision on Highway 754 between an off-highway vehicle and a tractor-trailer carrying logs.

The highway connects Slave Lake to the community of Wabasca in northern Alberta.

According to RCMP, the collision happened near kilometre marker 48 around 9:30 Saturday morning.

Preliminary investigation shows the tractor-trailer and the OHV were both westbound on Highway 754 when a collision occurred, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The OHV, with three people inside, veered into a ditch and rolled onto its roof, police said.

An 18-year-old Wabasca man who had been driving the OHV suffered serious life-threatening injuries. Emergency Medical Services took him to hospital, where he later died.

Two youths — one male, one female — suffered minor injuries and were also taken to hospital.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, police said.

Slave Lake RCMP continue to investigate the collision.