RCMP seek witnesses after driver killed in northern Alberta crash

RCMP are seeking witnesses to a Wednesday morning crash on a rural Alberta highway that claimed the life of a 32-year-old man.

Patrol officers were called to the scene of the single-vehicle collision on Highway 754 around 1:30 a.m., RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The crash happened around 10 kilometres east of the northern Alberta hamlet of Wabasca, RCMP said.

The driver, a resident of Wabasca, was found outside the vehicle, RCMP said. He died at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist is helping in the investigation, RCMP said.

Investigators would like to speak to drivers who may have picked up any hitchhikers on Highway 754 on the morning of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Wabasca, also known as Wabasca-Desmarais, is about 120 kilometres northeast of Slave Lake.