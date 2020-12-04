Village people no more: Wabamun residents vote to join Parkland County

The people of Wabamun will no longer be village people, if they have their way.

Last month, 89 per cent of the 272 Wabamun residents who cast votes backed a move to revert from village to hamlet status and rejoin Parkland County.

"I was pleased to see a majority," Wabamun Mayor Charlene Smylie told CBC News. "That's a very clear mandate. I do think that we could reach our goals faster as part of a larger municipality."

Ten years ago, the departure of a coal plant, the financial lifeblood of the community, led to the first calls for the change.

TransAlta's exit took roughly half of the municipality's tax revenue with it, leaving a huge hold in the budget, said Smylie.

But it wasn't the only strain on services.

"With the additional downloading from the province, policing, emergency services, those costs are rising," Smylie said. "There's a lot of challenges for smaller municipalities right now, and actually all municipalities."

The downgrade won't detract from community pride, however.

Nestled between two Indigenous communities on the shores of a lake, Wabamun boasts a thriving tourism industry and arts scene, as well as a massive dragonfly population.

One thing that never became official is how residents refer to themselves.

"I've heard a few different ways of saying it — wabbies, wabinites, but I don't think we've ever settled on anything everyone agreed on," Smylie said.

Before Wabamun's status can officially change the province must grant approval.