'Vowed myself to silence:' Woman says she couldn't cope after Edmonton attack

One of five women who was sexually assaulted by a former nightclub employee says she stayed silent for four years before reporting the attack.

"I vowed myself to silence," she said in her victim impact statement in court Thursday, the second day of Matthew McKnight's sentencing hearing.

"I did not know how to cope."

The woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban, said she decided to go to police when she realized there were other victims.

McKnight, 33, was charged with sexually assaulting 13 women ranging in age from 17 to 22 between 2010 and 2016 in Edmonton. He pleaded not guilty, but a jury convicted him on five of the 13 counts.

The woman who gave her statement Thursday said she initially tried to forget about the assault, which she could barely remember after being plied with alcohol by McKnight.

"I could no longer walk, form sentences or see straight," she said. "The very last thing I remember was being so intoxicated my vision blurred."

She said she woke up naked in what appeared to be McKnight's bedroom and she quickly fled.

The woman told court she was horrified to hear her attacker's defence in court was that the night had been consensual. "I couldn't even walk, see or talk ... let alone consensually engage in sexual activity," she said.

"He is a danger to women."

Court has heard McKnight met most of the victims in bars and assaulted them at his apartment.

Crown prosecutor Mark Huyser-Wierenga said Wednesday that alcohol and "something else" were used in at least three of the offences in what he dubbed "drug-facilitated" sexual assaults.

Justice Doreen Sulyma has challenged the submission that evidence of drugs had been proven in court. The Crown said one of the women only had one drink, which she testified was given to her by McKnight before she blacked out.

Two of the victims told the sentencing hearing Wednesday that they have had nightmares, thoughts of suicide and anxiety since they were attacked.

Four family members, including the sister of another victim, also provided statements to the court.

The Crown has recommended a total sentence of 22 1/2 years.

Defence lawyer Dino Bottos was to give his sentencing submissions later Thursday.

The fifth woman is to read her victim impact statement Friday, which is expected to be the final day of the hearing.