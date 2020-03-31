Virtual potluck to share traditional recipes, keep community linked

Bannock, paneer shashlik sizzler and caribou stew: Those are just some of the recipes popping up on the Multicultural Association of Wood Buffalo's virtual potluck.

The association started the Facebook event on Monday in an effort to bring people who in self-isolation together through food.

Fort McMurray residents are encouraged to post photos, videos and recipes of their favourite traditional comfort foods.

"The reaction has been amazing so far," said MCA executive director Therese Greenwood.

"We've had everybody from the mayor and council reach out to us to tell us what a great idea, they want to be involved."

Greenwood will be sharing one of her favourite family recipes for a traditional green pea soup from Holland her mother always made.

Alexandra Tarasenco shared her recipe for mother-in-law's tongue - a Russian eggplant dish. (Alexandra Tarasenco)

"I'm interested to see how the pictures turn out, because green pea soup actually looks a bit like a scene from The Exorcist sometimes. But it's the most delicious soup that you'll ever have."

Fort McMurray is one of Canada's most diverse communities, and one of the most effective ways the MCA has found to share culture is through food, said Greenwood.

There has already been some controversy on the page, she said, with people debating the best way to make scones. Specifically, whether scones should have raisins or not, and which shape is superior: triangular or round.

"We want to see interactions, we want to see opinions. And we're pretty excited to see that's already started."

Alexandra Tarasenco posted her family's recipe for a Russian eggplant appetizer. The name of the dish translates to mother-in-law's tongue.

Tarasenco said the appetizer is made from fried eggplant with a layer of mayonnaise and raw garlic smeared on top. It's then topped with tomato and feta.

Liana Wheeldon shared a photo of her self-described "baking fail." The tarts are strawberry pies made using her mom's pie crust recipe. (Facebook/ Multicultural Association of Wood Buffalo)

The name comes from the layer of mayo and garlic that's a little bit spicy.

"Because of the kind of ... stereotype that mother-in-laws always have a very sharp tongue."

Tarasenco said the virtual potluck is an opportunity to "look into someone else's kitchen" and learn.

"I'm always curious to know what are others cooking, what are the recipes? And you can always open a book, but it's always best when there's someone who actually does the dish."

Liana Wheeldon, the executive director of the Arts Council of Wood Buffalo, threw in a recipe she came up with for a vegan soup.

Another resident, Steven Bonisteel, shared a photo of his British-style scones. (Facebook/ Multicultural Association of Wood Buffalo)

"Nothing connects community really more than sharing food and sharing stories," said Wheeldon. "We're all looking for things to do. So why not learn to cook different things?"

The Facebook event wraps up on April 5.