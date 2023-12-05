Violent attack at Edmonton LRT station leaves woman, 55, in critical condition

Two 12-year-old girls have been charged with aggravated assault following a violent attack at an Edmonton transit station late last month that left a woman in critical condition, police said Monday.

The 55-year-old victim, who police say was "assaulted to the point of unconsciousness" on the Coliseum LRT platform, remains in hospital with significant head and facial injuries.

The attack happened on Nov. 26 at around 8:30 p.m., when the two girls approached the victim who was sitting on a bench waiting for the LRT, police said.

The girls fled the scene following the assault but were caught by police nearby.

"While we have charged the two youth suspects, we understand there were witnesses on the platform at the time of the assault who we are looking to speak with," Edmonton police Staff Sgt. Ian Brooks said in a news release.

Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact Edmonton police.