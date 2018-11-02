Dating site user charged with sexual assault by Edmonton police

A man who is active on online dating sites has been charged with sexual assault by Edmonton police.

The man, arrested Wednesday, has been released on court-ordered conditions and police are concerned he may offend again. In a news release Friday, they said they are asking any additional complainants to come forward.

"Investigators believe there may be additional complainants and are concerned that he may commit another offence against someone while in the community," police said.

Vincent Noseworthy, 39, was arrested Wednesday.

Police said he may use the name "Vinnie Worth" on dating websites.

On Oct. 14, a woman reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted on Aug. 14 by a man identified as Noseworthy.

The woman reportedly met Noseworthy for a date after becoming acquainted with him on the dating site Tinder.

They drove in the woman's vehicle to a rural location outside of Edmonton, where Noseworthy allegedly "confined her and violently sexually and physically assaulted her," police said.

Noseworthy has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, choking with the intent to overcome resistance, assault and unlawful confinement.

His court-ordered conditions include:

He must reside at a specified address.

He must abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

He must not have any contact, directly or indirectly, with the victim of his offence.

He must not purchase, possess or consume any alcoholic beverages or consume or possess any drugs, any prescription drugs not prescribed or any other intoxicating substances.

He must not possess any weapons, including knives (except in a residence or restaurant for the sole purpose of consuming a meal).

Anyone "who feels they may have been victimized by Noseworthy" can contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers, police said.