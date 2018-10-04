Edmonton auto buyers urged to be wary after vehicle cloning operation discovered

Three people have been arrested and seven stolen vehicles have been recovered in what Edmonton police describe as a "VIN cloning" operation.

VIN cloning is when thieves take a vehicle identification number (VIN) from a legally registered vehicle to hide the identity of a stolen or salvaged vehicle, typically of the same make, model and year, stated a news release Thursday.

"If you're purchasing a used vehicle, it's important to ask questions, especially when buying from a private seller," Det. Mark Kassian, with the police service's auto theft unit, said in the statement.

"Ask questions in relation to the vehicle's owner history. Ask to see original documentation and service records," Kassian said.

"If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is."

The thieves use the stolen identification numbers to create ownership documents to register or sell the stolen vehicle.

The stolen vehicle becomes an identical clone of the legitimate vehicle, with no obvious signs it was stolen, said police.

In some cases, thieves manufacture VIN labels and VIN plates and obtain vehicle registration using forged documents in efforts to legitimize the stolen vehicle.

Search reveals operation

On Sept. 27, police searched a business in the area of 121A Street and 121st Avenue where they discovered an active vehicle cloning operation.

Police were able to recover a stolen 2008 BMW X6 and a stolen and cloned 2008 Mercedes ML55.

They also recovered two stolen 2014 Range Rovers, one of which was cloned, two stolen and cloned 2016 Dodge Ram 1500s, and a stolen 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

The estimated value of the recovered property is approximately $400,000.

Police also searched a residence in The Hamptons neighbourhood in west Edmonton where they seized 269 grams of cocaine worth approximately $27,000, as well as a quantity of marijuana, cash and evidence related to the cloning operation.

So far,16 criminal charges have been laid in this investigation, police said.

The investigation continues, and further charges are pending.

10 tips to avoid buying a cloned/stolen vehicle:

1. Carefully examine the public VIN plate on the dash of the vehicle

Compare the number to the one found on the registration. Check the manufacturer's label on the driver's door or door frame beside the latch, and compare the VIN on that label with the public VIN that is found on the dash. If the label is missing or is scratched out, there is a problem.

2. Ask for proof of ownership and identification from the seller

Compare photo identification to the name on the vehicle's registration document and make sure they are the same. Record the seller's driver's licence number and contact information on the bill of sale.

3. Check the VIN on the public Canadian Police Information Centre website

The CPIC check is free and will tell you to contact police if there's something wrong with the VIN.

4. Consider online services such as CARFAX or CARPROOF

Pay particular attention to a vehicle's registration history. If the vehicle goes back and forth several times between provinces and/or states, it may be a clone. Also, look for any noted color changes and/or odometer discrepancies.

5. Google the VIN

If the vehicle is listed for sale in another province or country, the listing may appear on Google, indicating the possibility of a clone.

6. Have a Vehicle Information Report (VIR) done through any registry agent

This will notify you of any liens, as well as the vehicle registration history and status within Alberta. This is NOT a stolen vehicle check.

7. Bring a friend

It's always a good idea to have another set of eyes to witness the transaction and corroborate any discussions with the seller.

8. Question low sale prices

If the asking price is too good to be true, ask why. Be suspicious if the seller demands cash. It's a good idea to complete cash transactions at a financial institution.

9. Keep detailed records of the transaction

Retain original copies of bills of sale (proof of ownership), vehicle registrations, service records and the like. Your bill of sale is your only legal proof of ownership.

10. Your best weapon is your brain. Use common sense and good judgment.

Don't allow your desire to buy the vehicle to override your intuition.