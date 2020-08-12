Skip to Main Content
Boy seriously injured after dog attack near Viking
Edmonton

Boy seriously injured after dog attack near Viking

RCMP said the boy was with his parents at a property to purchase a dog when the seven-year-old was attacked.

Dog was euthanized at local veterinary clinic

CBC News ·
RCMP are still investigating after a seven-year-old boy was attacked by a dog on Tuesday. (CBC)

A seven-year-old boy is in hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries from a dog attack on Tuesday. 

The boy was attacked at a residence approximately five kilometres west of Viking at around noon, RCMP said. 

The boy and his parents were at the property to purchase a dog.

The animal that attacked the boy was either a pitbull or American Bully, according to RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Teri-Ann Bakker.

The boy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. 

He was later transported via STARS air ambulance to an unspecified Edmonton hospital.

The dog was euthanized at a local veterinary clinic, Bakker said. 

RCMP continue to investigate. 

Viking is approximately 135 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now