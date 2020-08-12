Boy seriously injured after dog attack near Viking
RCMP said the boy was with his parents at a property to purchase a dog when the seven-year-old was attacked.
Dog was euthanized at local veterinary clinic
A seven-year-old boy is in hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries from a dog attack on Tuesday.
The boy was attacked at a residence approximately five kilometres west of Viking at around noon, RCMP said.
The boy and his parents were at the property to purchase a dog.
The animal that attacked the boy was either a pitbull or American Bully, according to RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Teri-Ann Bakker.
The boy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
He was later transported via STARS air ambulance to an unspecified Edmonton hospital.
The dog was euthanized at a local veterinary clinic, Bakker said.
RCMP continue to investigate.
Viking is approximately 135 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.