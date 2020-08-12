Boy seriously injured after dog attack near Viking

A seven-year-old boy is in hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries from a dog attack on Tuesday.

The boy was attacked at a residence approximately five kilometres west of Viking at around noon, RCMP said.

The boy and his parents were at the property to purchase a dog.

The animal that attacked the boy was either a pitbull or American Bully, according to RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Teri-Ann Bakker.

The boy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

He was later transported via STARS air ambulance to an unspecified Edmonton hospital.

The dog was euthanized at a local veterinary clinic, Bakker said.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Viking is approximately 135 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.