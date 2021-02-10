Video shows crowd flouting public health measures at south Edmonton restaurant

Just one day after Alberta restaurants were allowed to reopen their dining rooms, a video began circulating on social media showing patrons flouting public health guidelines at a popular south Edmonton establishment.

Alberta loosened restrictions Monday to allow in-person service but multiple stipulations still apply. There can be a maximum of six people per table, tables are to be two metres apart and contact information is to be collected from each group. As well, people seated together must be from the same household or cohort.

The video posted to Twitter shows a Tuesday night gathering ignoring physical distancing and masking requirements at the Earls Crossroads location on Calgary Trail.

"I'm not necessarily looking to blame anyone in particular," said Shadi Merhej, another patron at the restaurant that night. "But I do think that there is a significant responsibility, that is the onus of these businesses, to ensure that they are following the guidelines."

Merhej is supportive of the province's moves to responsibly reopen businesses and lift restrictions.

However, the incident prompted him both to record his own video and file a complaint on Wednesday morning to Alberta Health Services.

Raw | Revellers at Edmonton Earls Video 0:15 A customer at an Edmonton Earls shot video showing a table of revellers in breach of the Public Health Act on Feb. 9. 0:15

A statement from Earls said the company is "deeply concerned" by the footage on social media.

"We have opened an extensive investigation into this incident and will be taking steps with staff involved," Mark Hladik, Earls' chief restaurant officer, said in a statement.

According to the statement, the group of guests gathered for a brief period after initially being seated separately. The group later complied with a request to disperse from a server, Hladik said.

A spokesperson for Alberta Health Services said Wednesday the restaurant had been visited by a public health inspector after receiving three complaints.

No orders were issued but the inspector met with management to discuss the concerns and the restaurant is expected to follow all restrictions.

Enforcement up to agencies, says premier

Both Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, had stern words for establishments and patrons that don't follow the rules.

"We have very clear guidelines," Kenney said Wednesday. "They're not suggestions or recommendations, they're mandatory. Restaurant and bar operators know that."

Law enforcement agencies, including AHS and bylaw officers, must use their judgment on how to enforce the law. Kenney said it would not be appropriate for elected officials to intervene.

Restaurants and bars know the rules and need to abide by them, Kenney says CBC News Edmonton Video 1:34 Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the rules that allowed restaurants and bars open in Alberta this week are clear saying that they are "not suggestions or recommendations. They're mandatory." 1:34

Hinshaw said Wednesday that she had heard about the video which was circulating online but had not seen it.

But she took the opportunity to warn Albertans that if the public health guidelines set for the hospital sector aren't followed, that could lead to increase spread — and, in turn, that could lead to a return to tighter restrictions.

"While people may feel that opening restaurants is an opportunity to go back to interacting the way they may have a year ago today, that is not the case," she said.

She said while the majority of restaurant owners are working hard to make sure rules are followed, things can slip when people are gathering.

"I want to remind all owners of these establishments — as well as the staff, as well as the patrons in those locations — that it is a collective responsibility for everyone to follow the rules and the processes that are in place."

A city spokesperson said bylaw enforcement engaged in joint patrols of bars and restaurants with Alberta Health Services on Tuesday and found most patrons and businesses adhering to provincial health measures.