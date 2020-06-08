Video showing Edmonton officer driving knee into prone man turned over to Crown

A video circulating on social media shows an Edmonton police officer dropping his knee into the back of a man lying on the ground.

In the video from August 2019, a man in a red shirt is lying still, face down, and it appears his arms are being held behind his back by an officer who is kneeling beside him. A second officer approaches and suddenly drops, driving his knee into the man's upper back.

The man on the ground screams in pain and begs them to stop.

"Do not run from the police," one of the officers shouts at him. "Did you think I wouldn't catch you?"

Natasha Wright, who shared the video on Facebook on Friday — the same day an estimated 10,000 people rallied at the Alberta Legislature calling for the end of systemic racism against Black communities and violence by police — says her friend filmed it on Aug. 27, 2019, and then sent it to her.

The friend started filming when a police car drove up on a sidewalk in pursuit of the man in the video.

The friend was afraid to file a report with police because he is Indigenous and was worried about repercussions, Wright said.

Wright said she asked her friend if she could file a complaint, which she ended up doing on Aug. 28, 2019. She told police she did not believe the "flying knee" was appropriate given that the man was face down on the ground

Wright said she was told a review would be conducted and that she would be contacted about what happened with the investigation, but never heard anything further.

In an emailed statement, an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said the force was made aware of the video in August 2019, and that it was submitted to the professional standards branch for investigation.

"Following the completion of that investigation, the EPS professional standards branch referred the matter to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service to determine if criminal charges are warranted against the responding police officers," Carolin Maran said.

"As it remains with Alberta Crown Prosecution Service at this time, we are unable to comment further."

Alberta Justice has yet to respond to a request Monday for comment on the status of the case.

Wright said she wanted to give police a chance to hold the officers accountable, and she's still hopeful that could happen. She said current conversations about racial injustice and denials that Canada has a racism problem prompted her to share the video publicly.

"I've been protesting for Indigenous rights, for human rights and for Black Lives Matter. And a lot of people are saying it doesn't happen here, and I just shared it to kind of prove that point. That it kind of happens everywhere," she said Monday.