Not just coding: creative talents flourish in Edmonton video game industry

Artists, writers and other creatives are building careers in the Edmonton video game development scene.

Major video game productions require input from a slew of skill sets and not just the coding expertise of programmers.

With several larger studios now set up in Edmonton, those job demands are bringing creative talents to the city from abroad while also nurturing them at home.

"It's a misconception that games are made entirely by programmers," said Sean Gouglas, a humanities professor at the University of Alberta who specializes in video games.

"In fact, when you get up to larger companies, the percentage of their labour force that's actually programmers is probably around 20 to 25 per cent."

The video game industry is a major global force that has only grown through the pandemic. A report from the Entertainment Software Association of Canada notes the industry contributed $5.5 billion to country's GDP in 2021 — a growth of 35 per cent over two years.

Gouglas is also the co-ordinator for the university's computer game development certificate, which offers courses that see science and arts students collaborate to build their own games.

The program began as a single course in the mid-2000s but has grown to meet demand.

Gouglas said video game-directed programs at North American post-secondary institutions have increased tenfold over the last decade.

Many find a way into the industry through their own circuitous routes, he said, as game production employs artists, musicians, writers and people in other fields.

"Many people in the game industry simply don't have training … in this particular industry, and yet, they still find a successful way into the industry."

'Dream' job

"This is definitely where I want to be and I don't think I would have moved all the way from Sydney [Australia] to here if it wasn't my dream," said Aimee Correia, who has worked for two years at Edmonton-based Beamdog.

As a concept artist, Correia creates artwork that conveys designs, ideas and worlds to be used as foundational imagery for the game itself.

She loves the creativity required for the job and being able to work with a large team to turn her characters and environments into a virtual reality.

Correia took courses to develop her art and spent years working freelance, including on smaller indie game projects. She said those looking to join the industry should build up a portfolio — and prepare for rejections.

"Just keep going," she said. "If you want it, if you want it bad, you'll get it eventually."

For Crystal McCord, video games were never her intended career path. Instead, they were somewhere she found herself after pursuing a career in the arts.

The narrative producer at Bioware started in a NAIT program for television and radio. She did camera work for films, television shows and documentaries while also dabbling in other roles.

"I think trying all of those different disciplines and kind of testing out what I like to do best is really what led me to being a producer at Bioware."

A big-name developer, Bioware has been a mainstay on the Edmonton scene with major properties like the Mass Effect and Dragon Age series. Those fantasy and science-fiction worlds were brought to life through artists, animators and programmers.

McCord said the best part of her role is bringing those people together.

"I get to work with these really creative minds, and help them execute on their vision for our video games."