Victim in northeast Edmonton stabbings died a hero, family member says

A 38-year-old man stabbed to death in a northeast Edmonton intersection Wednesday was a hero who died protecting his sister, a relative says.

Police said Thursday that two women, ages 32 and 41, were seriously injured after being stabbed by a 25-year-old man in the Homesteader neighbourhood.

In a news release, police said the suspect, who was arrested later Wednesday, knew one of the female victims.

The dead man has been identified by family as Brian Berland, from Cold Lake First Nations in northeastern Alberta.

Berland, who was in Edmonton to visit family, was walking with his sister and her dog when he was attacked, his brother-in-law Allen Frost said.

"Brian Berland is a hero. My wife Jamie and Brian were out walking our puppy and the attacker came out of the nearby bushes and started to stab Brian," Frost said in a Facebook message Thursday to The Canadian Press.

"Brian yelled to Jamie to run. As she was running away, she dropped our puppy's leash and he took off as well and is still missing."

An Edmonton police vehicle parked near a tent in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue. Three people were stabbed, one fatally, in a series of attacks on Wednesday. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Frost said his wife wasn't physically harmed.

He said his family was planning to hold a vigil for Berland at the crime scene Thursday evening.

Suspect knew one of the victims

Police said they fielded calls from several people around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday who said three people had been stabbed in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue.

Responding officers found three victims. The man was already dead. The women were treated on scene before being taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the 32-year-old woman was stabbed by a man who approached her at a bus stop. The 41-year-old woman was stabbed moments later in a tent nearby, police said.

Berland was then stabbed in the intersection of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue.

"These incidents appear to be unprovoked, though the investigation has since determined that the suspect knew one of the women, but not the other two individuals," police said.

Flowers have been left at the corner of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue in northeast Edmonton in memory of stabbing victim Brian Berland. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

During the police search of the Homesteader neighbourhood, some businesses, daycare centres and schools were put into lockdown for safety.

Just before 6 p.m., officers found the suspect on foot in the area of 50th Street and 122nd Avenue, about two kilometres away from the crime scene, and took him into custody.

On Wednesday, EPS identified the suspect as Clarence Lawrence.

But on Thursday, police said they will confirm the suspect's name after charges have been laid.

Police chief, mayor offer condolences

Police Chief Dale McFee said Wednesday on Twitter that many in the community were left shaken after the attacks.

"My condolences to the family of the victim, and my prayers to those injured," he wrote.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi also took to Twitter to thank the police "for their hard work in keeping Edmontonians safe and informed."

Sohi said he was "heartbroken" to learn that one person had died and two others injured.

"My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy."