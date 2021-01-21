Victim finds $50,000 lighting system for sale online 18 months after it was stolen

An equipment owner turned sleuth is getting his stolen construction-site lighting system back after spotting it for sale online 18 months after the theft.

"The owner contacted us recently and indicated that he had noticed the item on a buy-and-sell website," said Wetaskiwin RCMP Sgt. Dean Grunow on Thursday.

"He was able to identify it through a number of distinguishing markings that were on it."

The series of upright light poles attached to a large generator can cost in the range of $50,000, Grunow said.

"Construction companies will use it to light up a work area," he said.

"If left unattended in an open site that's not secure in any way, anyone with a truck and a trailer hitch can back up to it, hook on to it and drive away," Grunow said.

The lighting system was stolen in eastern Alberta in July 2019.

The case had gone cold, until the lights appeared on the website, Grunow said.

They were seized during a search of a property in Camrose County.

A 31-year-old man from Leduc County is charged with one count of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and one count of trafficking property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Grunow encourages people to keep a record of any serial or item numbers.

"That was one of the things that was critical in us learning, or verifying, that this was in fact the same piece of equipment that was owned by this individual," he said.