Alberta veteran braves the cold to raise funds, awareness of PTSD

The stigma around mental health is fading, but there is still work to be done.



That's according to Russ Lee, a veteran of the Canadian military who continues to cope with post-traumatic stress disorder more than a decade after his service ended.

Lee is launching 'Operation Legacy', which is a fundraiser to support the Legacy Place Society. He aims to raise awareness and funds for those suffering from PTSD.

I experienced sights and sounds and events that stuck with me. They haunted me for quite a few years causing my own mental trauma. - Russ Lee

According to their website, Legacy Place works to "provide empathetic support that builds resiliency individually and within our responder and military families."

Since Feb. 22, Lee has been braving the blistering cold temperatures while camped out in front of Fire Hall No. 1 in Leduc.

Lee told CBC's Edmonton AM that he chose that day because statistics show an average of 22 U.S. veterans die by suicide every day.

"It's a terrible, terrible number when you think about it," Lee said, "Myself being a veteran of the Canadian military, having lost three friends myself to suicide, the number 22 just seemed like it was a fitting day to start these operations."

Lee served six years in the Canadian forces, which included one tour of Afghanistan. He says there are still parts of that experience he won't talk about today.

"Like many other troops that were over there I experienced sights and sounds and events that stuck with me. They haunted me for quite a few years causing my own mental trauma."

After his release from the military in 2005 Lee went through his own battles and in 2007 he found himself on the brink of suicide.

"It refocused my energy on actually getting better." Lee said, "Being cognizant and aware of the type of medications I was taking I was actually able to start asking questions about the medications I was on and what can I do to get myself better."

Lee calls himself a vocal advocate and he believes since he began dealing with his PTSD attitudes towards mental health have changed.

"It's ok to not be ok." Lee said, "When you have a problem there's nothing wrong with tapping a buddy on the shoulder and saying 'hey, do you have a second? Can we chat?' or vice versa."

Russ Lee holds a letter from Quilts For Everyday Heroes, which sent him a blanket during Operation Legacy (Russ Lee/Facebook)

A steady stream of visitors have been stopping by to thank Lee for his efforts and share their own experiences with PTSD

He is hoping to raise $15,000 by the time he finishes his campaign at noon on March 1.