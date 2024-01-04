Dr. Verna Yiu hopes AHS experience will shape next generation of U of A students

The doctor who led Alberta Health Services (AHS) through the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on a new role at the University of Alberta.

Dr. Verna Yiu, who served as president and CEO of AHS from June 2016 to April 2022, has been appointed as the university's provost and vice-president academic. She's served as interim provost since July 2022.

CBC Radio host Jessica Ng spoke with Yiu on Thursday to talk about her journey and her goals for the university.

What does a university provost and vice-president academic actually do?

This type of position is to provide oversight of the academic mission, both within education and research. It's also to provide oversight of the faculties and the colleges and the educational programs to ensure that there's quality assurance, and to make sure the university's running the way it should be.

You've held a number of roles at the U of A, including interim provost and vice-president academic, so what does it mean for you to be taking over this position permanently?

This is a bit of a homecoming for me. I spent the first 18 years of my career at the University of Alberta as an academic clinician, and I did numerous leadership roles within the university itself before I went over to AHS in 2012.

I had to transition from a world where we were non-stop to a world that required more thinking around the decisions we were making, and working with a different group of people in a different environment.

Before this job, you were leading Alberta Health Services, and you did that through the COVID-19 pandemic. What was that time like?

It was probably the hardest period I've ever experienced in any type of job. It was all consuming, but I was grateful and privileged to be leading a provincial health-care organization [through] the pandemic.

The pandemic is the ultimate test for any health-care system, and we did well. When we looked across the country, there were other provinces looking at Alberta, thinking an integrated system has been very helpful in ensuring that we were able to manage the pandemic.

This role at the U of A is not totally new to you; you've been working in this position on an interim basis for 18 months. What work have you been part of so far?

The things that stand out to me are the creation and development of the 10-year university strategic plan. It's about growth, revenue generation, expansion of enrolment, research growth. We've also done some great work ensuring the structure of the colleges, ensuring we've got the right leadership.

We've created a new activity-based budget model, which will allow for some transparency and proactive planning around budget for the university and the different colleges and faculties.

The province has been pretty explicit about what they want from post-secondary institutions, like increasing enrolment numbers and keeping workers here. How do you plan to achieve that?

We know Alberta demographics for the next 10 years in the 18 to 22 age group is going to grow exponentially. We're going to need the post-secondary spaces for the younger generation to learn, but it's not just the younger generation.

We want to be relevant to adult learners.

There was a fire at the university's humanities building in December. It forced the relocation of classes and offices. How do you reassure affected students that this won't impact their studies?

That was an unfortunate event. On Dec. 18, a fire in the electrical vault of the Humanities Centre destroyed the electrical switching infrastructure.

We were hoping the building would be reopened on Jan. 8, but we received some results of the air quality report, which showed it probably wasn't safe for people to go back into the building.

We're doing everything possible to find alternative spaces to preserve the original mode of delivery of the class and the parameters of the courses. We are not sure when the building is going to be open, but we know for sure it will be closed for winter 2024. And I know that the teams are working really hard to do all that they can to do the repairs.

CBC previously reported the university was planning to remove the Humanities Centre. Does this change the actual future plans for that building?

That is a bit too soon to tell. We don't quite know the extent of the damage that's been done to the building; we just know that it's been extensive enough that we had to close it for winter of 2024.

Alberta is a young province, and there are hopes for growth at the U of A. How do you think your experience in health care will factor into that future?

One of the things that I've always been very cognizant of is that everyone should be developing leadership competencies.

I've been privileged to lead a very complex organization and the university is no different. The university is also very complex because of the global nature and relationships we have within the university versus provincial health care.

Although you may interact with the rest of Canada, the global nature is less intense as you would expect within the university. So bringing the leadership competencies I've developed into the university, I'm really excited about the next five years.

This Q&A has been edited and condensed for clarity.