Scientists in eastern Alberta testing new ways of reducing smoke emissions from controlled burns

Minutes from where four crude oil tanks caught on fire in eastern Alberta earlier this week, scientists and firefighters are testing ways to stop smoke in its tracks.

Researchers have been gathering this week at a remote site south of the town of Vermilion to test new technology that could reduce smoke emissions during controlled burns, especially during the cleanup of oil spills.

On Wednesday, firefighters lit diesel fires, then used a special cannon from Quebec company Drago-ISI to spray them with water that contained an alkaline additive.

"The idea here is that you want to burn up the soot within the flames so that it doesn't escape and form a smoke plume," said Brian Mitchell of Merl Consulting.

He said the additive neutralizes the charged soot particles, so instead of growing and getting bigger, they stay small and burn off.

Anca Florescu-Mitchell and Brian Mitchell travelled from Rennes, France, to conduct these tests. (Madeleine Cummings/CBC)

The scientists filmed and took photographs of the spectacle as the powerful stream of water appeared to reduce the billowing smoke.

The research is in its early stages but Mitchell said it was exciting to watch the smoke disappear. More tests with a different material were underway on Thursday.

Mitchell and his wife, research scientist Anca Florescu-Mitchell, travelled to Canada from their home in Rennes, France, to participate in the experiments in Alberta.

They are working with Lakeland College, Edmonton scientist Merv Fingas and American consultant Kurt Hansen on the research project, which received $250,000 from Natural Resources Canada's Multi-Partner Research Initiative and $250,000 from research partners.

Watch | New technology that could reduce smoke emissions: Scientists studying how to stop smoke emissions Duration 1:39 Scientists and firefighters are running experiments in eastern Alberta that could lead to reduced smoke emissions from controlled burns.

On Tuesday night, Mitchell's cellphone alerted the couple to a critical air quality alert that had been called due to a crude oil fire that had broken out on an oil lease site 23 kilometres south of the village of Mannville.

Residents were told to shelter in place and be prepared for an evacuation, but the alert was cancelled later that night.

"If we had the cannon down there it would have been really interesting to be able to test it on a real oil fire," Mitchell said.

The fire had begun in the morning and took all day to extinguish. Its cause is still under investigation.

Wayne Rose of Lakeland College is participating in the four-year research project. (Madeleine Cummings/CBC)

Wayne Rose, section chief of Lakeland College's Emergency Training Centre, said cleaner-burning fires could help get rid of smoke, making fires easier to fight, and reduce air pollution.

"There's a lot that we can learn from this, and of course, with that kind of technology, it's going to help us fight it in the future," he said.

The researchers plan to publish their results in scientific journals and Mitchell will be presenting a paper on the project at the International Oil Spill Conference in New Orleans in May.