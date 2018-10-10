As weather cools, auto thefts heat up in Alberta, RCMP say

RCMP in Alberta are reminding drivers to secure their vehicles as October and November are the busiest months for thieves.​

"Vehicle theft is a crime of opportunity," Insp. Mike Lokken said in a news release Wednesday.

"We are still finding that at least 50 per cent of vehicle thefts in Alberta happen because the keys were inside or the car was left running."

In 2017, week 42 was determined to be the most active week in the year for auto thefts in Alberta, RCMP say. (RCMP)

An average of 34 vehicles a day were reported stolen to Alberta RCMP detachments in 2017 up by 32 per cent from 2014.

Last year, the middle of October was the most active period for reports of stolen vehicles, with most reports filed Monday mornings at 8 a.m., RCMP said.

Up to the end of August this year, 6,667 vehicles were reported stolen to the RCMP, with trucks making up 51 per cent of the total.

Steps to prevent auto theft suggested by RCMP: