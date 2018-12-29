30-vehicle pileup shuts down major highway west of Edmonton

A 30-vehicle pileup caused a traffic jam on a major highway near Edmonton after a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the eastbound lane.

The collisions took place around 11:30 a.m. local time Saturday on Highway 16 eastbound between Spruce Grove and Acheson, said RCMP Staff Sgt. Rodney Koscielny.

"We had vehicles hitting the ditch [and] hitting each other," he said.

A second tractor-trailer was also involved in the pileup.

Koscielny said fire and EMS both responded to the collision.

No injuries have been reported.

Stony Plain RCMP are still investigating the cause of the accident.

This is Yellowhead Eastbound just after the Century Raid overpass. Semi jackknifes across highway, no getting past. Conditions are terrible! Stay off the roads if you can!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StaySafe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StaySafe</a> <a href="https://t.co/wykxzkuEYi">pic.twitter.com/wykxzkuEYi</a> —@DukeAlways

Traffic was rerouted through Spruce Grove and vehicles were able to pass through the scene around 3 p.m., Koscielny said.

RCMP advised people to stay off the roads as heavy snowfall created "extremely poor road conditions" in the Edmonton area on Saturday.

"There's dozens and dozens of collisions all over the Edmonton region," Koscielny said. "The roads are still in treacherous driving conditions."