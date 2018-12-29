Skip to Main Content
30-vehicle pileup shuts down major highway west of Edmonton
New

30-vehicle pileup shuts down major highway west of Edmonton

A 30-vehicle pileup backed up traffic on a major highway near Edmonton for hours after a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the eastbound lane.

No injuries reported after tractor-trailer jackknifed on Highway 16 eastbound

CBC News ·
RCMP are investigating a 30-vehicle pileup Saturday on Highway 16 between Sherwood Park and Acheson near Edmonton.

A 30-vehicle pileup caused a traffic jam on a major highway near Edmonton after a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the eastbound lane.

The collisions took place around 11:30 a.m. local time Saturday on Highway 16 eastbound between Spruce Grove and Acheson, said RCMP Staff Sgt. Rodney Koscielny.

"We had vehicles hitting the ditch [and] hitting each other," he said.

A second tractor-trailer was also involved in the pileup.

Koscielny said fire and EMS both responded to the collision.

No injuries have been reported.

Stony Plain RCMP are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Traffic was rerouted through Spruce Grove and vehicles were able to pass through the scene around 3 p.m., Koscielny said.

RCMP advised people to stay off the roads as heavy snowfall created "extremely poor road conditions" in the Edmonton area on Saturday.

"There's dozens and dozens of collisions all over the Edmonton region," Koscielny said. "The roads are still in treacherous driving conditions."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|