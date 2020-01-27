Body found after vehicle fire prompts homicide investigation

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was discovered after a vehicle fire Sunday night in northeast Edmonton.

The deceased male was found around 10 p.m. in the area of 126th Avenue and 73rd Street, police said in a news release Monday.

Police had received a call for assistance from crews with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services who were responding to the vehicle fire.

The death is considered suspicious, police said, but no further details were provided.

An autopsy has not been scheduled, police said.