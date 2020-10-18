Vehicle crashes into north Edmonton home

A vehicle crashed into a home in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood in north Edmonton on Saturday evening.

Brittany Lewchuk, public information officer with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, said the department received a call from EMS around 7:15 p.m. requesting assistance with a single-vehicle collision involving a home on 84th Street and 115th Avenue.

Fire crews arrived within four minutes of that call, she said. One individual was removed from the vehicle.

"That person was assessed by EMS and taken to the hospital," she said.

No one in the home was injured.