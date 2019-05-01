Vegreville RCMP release sketch of suspect in sexual assault

RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect in connection with the sexual assault of 29-year-old woman in Vegreville, Alta. last week.

The assault happened around 10 p.m. on April 26, RCMP said in news release Wednesday.

The woman was walking home from work when she was grabbed from behind and assaulted, RCMP said.

The suspect is not known to the victim, police said.

The woman was treated by emergency personnel and released to the care of family.

The suspect is described as a man of medium height, with a goatee. He was wearing a black hoodie or jacket and black backpack.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the assault, or suspect, to contact the Vegreville RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.

Vegreville is about 100 kilometres east of Edmonton.