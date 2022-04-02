1 dead after fatal house fire in Vegreville, Alta., RCMP say

One person is dead and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a house fire in Vegreville, Alta., early Saturday morning, police say.

RCMP received a call about a house fire on 49th Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Responding Mounties found two house occupants outside the home when they arrived on scene.

Fire crews extinguished the flames, but another person was found dead inside the building afterward, police say.

Paramedics sent the two residents who were found outside the home to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The home is being held while fire investigators with RCMP and the office of the chief medical examiner determine the cause of the fire, as well as the victim's cause of death.

RCMP are not releasing the identity of the deceased at this time.

Vegreville is a town 95 kilometres east of Edmonton.