Vegreville, Alta., strikes committee to support Ukraine

Vegreville, Alta., home to the world's largest free-standing pysanka — or Ukrainian Easter egg — is coordinating an effort to help people in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the town announced it is striking a committee to support Ukrainians amid the on-going war.

The committee, ​Vegreville Stands With Ukraine, is looking for volunteers, service clubs and business leaders to participate, said town councillor ​Jerrold Lemko.

"Right now, we're setting up a volunteer centre which will be collecting stuff for shipping across but it's more than that," Lemko told CBC's Edmonton AM on Thursday.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began three weeks ago, has triggered a massive exodus of refugees across Ukraine's borders.

Lemko said the committee will work on immediate impact — getting donations and supplies sent to Ukraine — and preparing to bring in displaced Ukrainian families.

"These people are coming broken, fleeing a country, fleeing their homes," Lemko said. "They're going to need some support."

The town formed the committee after receiving calls from people who wanted to offer donations and support but didn't know where to start, he said.

Vegreville has a significant Ukrainian population with 1,835 residents out of the town's 5,708 tracing their heritage to Ukraine, according to 2016 Statistics Canada.

Many community members have relatives living in Ukraine and speak Ukranian.

Every year the town celebrates the Pysanka Festival to celebrate Ukrainian culture.

"This is a Ukrainian community," Lemko said.

The town has a twin city in Ukraine, called Kolomyia.

Lemko said Kolomyia officials reached out last week asking for medical supplies, ladies' and men's slippers, blankets, food and anti-stress toys for children, Lemko said.

The town will host a meeting on Wednesday to select committee members.