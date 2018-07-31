Vandalism suspect dies following confrontation with RCMP in St. Paul, Alta.

The death of a suspect following a confrontation with RCMP officers in St. Paul, Alta., Tuesday morning is under investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

Early Tuesday, officers responded to a complaint about a male breaking windows at a hotel, RCMP said in a news release.

A confrontation between officers and the suspect became physical, the release said.

During the altercation, the male became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

One officer sustained minor injuries but has been released from the hospital.

ASIRT investigates incidents or complaints involving serious injury or death of a person that may have resulted from the actions of a police officer.​

St. Paul is about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.