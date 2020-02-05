Tenants ordered to vacate Edmonton building without heat, power or water

After ongoing trouble with heat, power and hot water, tenants of a mixed commercial-residential building on Edmonton's 107th Avenue were ordered to leave last week.

Commercial tenants have since been allowed to reopen their businesses but 38 residents are still out of their homes.

An Alberta Health Services closure order dated Jan. 29 shut down the building at 10603 107th Ave. for failing to comply with repair orders issued one week earlier.

The Jan. 22 repair orders cite inadequate heat, a lack of available hot water in both commercial and residential units, and concerns with cockroaches "throughout the premises."

An inspection disclosed conditions exist "which are or may become injurious or dangerous to the public health," the order to vacate says.

Red Cross spokesperson Graeme Burns said his organization provided accommodation and food to 34 residents during the first 72 hours as they sought alternative places to stay.

"There is still no power, water or heat in the residential portion of the building so executive orders are still in effect," AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson said in an email earlier this week. "[Residential] tenants remain out of the building."

On Wednesday, a security guard watched over the locked-up entrance to the empty apartments, which are located on the second, third and fourth floors.

Owners of the ground-floor businesses were allowed to open again. They said a generator was providing temporary power.

Williamson said the commercial units now have access to power, heat, and hot and cold running water.

For Abdi Ismail, who owns money-transfer service Amal Express, the four-day displacement came at the busiest time of the month.

"The end of the month, that's when people send their money," Ismail said.

Building owner Van Vuong did not return CBC's call or a text message Wednesday but previously said he was working to fix the problems.

Last month, tenants who shared their frustration with CBC News said it was so cold, it at times drove customers away and forced some residents to use their ovens for heat.

Williamson said AHS continues to meet with Vuong as he addresses the issues, which also include faulty ventilation and water damage to ceiling tiles.

He has been ordered to hire a certified pest control company to treat the building. He must replace the water-damaged ceilings and ensure electrical services are provided. Vuong must also hire a qualified contractor to ensure the HVAC system can maintain a temperature of 22 C and that hot water is available.

Some business owners told CBC they are considering moving elsewhere.