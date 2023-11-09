Military vehicle restoration group aims to start new museum

An antique engine rumbles to life in a St. Albert garage filled to the brim with old jeeps, trucks, and even armoured vehicles.

Sitting at the wheel of the GMC six-by-six is 82-year-old Reg Hodgson, demonstrating that the mass-produced truck — like all the vehicles there — actually works. The former NAIT dean has amassed a large collection of rare Second World War vehicles over the decades.

He's allied himself with a burgeoning effort to get them into a new museum.

"I think it's very important that somebody looks after and preserves this for future generations," said Hodgson.

"We have had a number of youth groups here … where the teachers would like to bring them to a facility like this and show them what some of the Canadian contributions were in World War II."

The non-profit Valour Park Association started about 1½ years ago, made up of a group of collectors who want to share Canadian military history. They say the country's war-time contributions — from past to present — have too often been left out of schools and pop culture.

Part of the association's work is buying or taking donated vehicles and having members restore them back to original use.

"It's taken a while to be able to do that because there's a lot of licensing that has to go along with it," said president Scott Collacutt, a 21-year veteran mechanic of the Canadian Armed Forces. The group's 18-tonne Staghound armoured car, for instance, required licences to be able to restore its armour and armament.

Members have also attended events in the Edmonton region, vehicles in tow, to share their knowledge and spread awareness of the educational effort.

"Myself and several other members of the association were friends for years," Collacutt said. "And we decided to put this together to save our history and, and to tell our history, and to bring the younger generation on."

A large aim of the organization is the creation of a museum to display the intricately restored hardware. Collacutt envisions a space where visitors can interact with the vehicles — fully operational and replete with period-accurate accoutrements like marker tags or even gas cans — and the use of virtual reality.

"We also want to bring this museum into the 21st century, it's not going to be just static display."

Collacutt estimates the association will be able to break ground in just a few years.

The association also wants to create volunteer opportunities and implement an apprenticeship program for high school students to get on-the-job training and credit to restore old vehicles.

Director David Good, a mechanic by trade, said he learned more about military history by getting into restoration.

"I remember coming up through school, I knew nothing of all this," he said.

Good says preserving the vehicles as teaching tools is key to ensuring the past isn't forgotten.

"It's the history of it, what our soldiers have done … for our freedoms that we have today that a lot of people now just take for granted."

The group is also working to secure more contemporaneous military equipment, which they say the federal government is too quick to toss into the trash heap.

"I'm worried that a lot of our history is being let go and destroyed before our eyes without having a say in it," Collacutt said.

This Remembrance Day members of the association — and their vehicles — will be at parades in St. Albert and Edmonton.

A display has also been set up at Yesterdays Auto Gallery in south Edmonton.