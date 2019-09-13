Noisy nights on the way for Edmonton residents living near LRT construction

Residents in the path of the future Valley Line Southeast LRT will be treated to more noise over the next eight weeks — and some of it will happen while they're trying to sleep, warns the consortium behind the project.

The overnight shifts will begin by about Sept. 18 and affect a stretch of 98th Avenue between 96A Street and the Muttart Service Road, TransEd wrote in an advisory posted on its website.

Efforts will be made to schedule the noisiest work during daytime hours, said TransEd spokesperson Dean Heuman.

"It won't be every night for two months," Heuman said. "But we want to warn people in advance that this will be happening — we still have to get this work done."

The international consortium made up of Bechtel, EllisDon, Bombardier and Fengate Capital Management Ltd. is in charge of the 13-kilometre line from Mill Woods to 102nd Avenue downtown.

The north lane of 98th Avenue between 96A Street and the Muttart Service Road will be closed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. until about mid-November, the advisory says.,

The multi-week job includes pouring concrete and working with heavy equipment to get the site ready for an elevated span over 98th Avenue.

A concrete bridge will span 98th Avenue to support the Valley Line Southeast LRT. (Lydia Neufeld/CBC)

Crews are expected to perform the one-night bridge installation in late October.

"We're going to lift it up and we're literally going to put it in place overnight," Heuman said.

Heuman said noise during the "on-again, off-again" process will vary.

"This work has to get done and the only way to do that without hugely affecting traffic commuting transit and everything else is to do it at night," Heuman said.

Tawatinâ bridge

TransEd also said overnight work will be done on the future Tawatinâ bridge across the North Saskatchewan River.

Unlike the installation of the span over 98th Avenue, the Tawatinâ bridge is being built out in both directions from main span in the middle, Heuman said.

He said the structure will start to look like a 'T' in the middle with concrete pieces on either side that will continue to expand until the structure meets.

The bridge is expected to be finished by next spring or summer.

Part of the necessity of the overnight work is to make up for delays in construction of the Valley Line Southeast LRT.

"We're still trending some months behind," Heuman said. "Every day, we're trying to get back to December 2020."

TransEd has not said how late the LRT is but Heuman indicated they would have a better idea later this fall or early spring.

"We're pushing everywhere right now," Heuman said "I mean, we're literally working on all 13.8 kilometers simultaneously."

Residents along the route, including in Bonnie Doon and around 95th Avenue, have been impacted for several months by closures related to LRT construction.