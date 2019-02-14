This marriage proposal was on a billboard for 4 days. She was the last to know
‘This is the best Valentine’s Day ever. This is amazing’
It's not every day in Edmonton that a woman has her face splashed across a digital billboard as part of a marriage proposal.
Mike Dagenais, 55, displayed his girlfriend Laurie Moring's face on a digital sign at 119th Street and Kingsway along with the words "Laurie M., I adore you. You're my best friend. And my true soulmate. Will you marry me?"
Dagenais doubled down on his plan on Valentine's Day. He invited news outlets to meet him under the digital sign and told Moring he was taking her out for lunch on a Valentine's Day date.
When they arrived, Dagenais showed her the billboard, crouched on one knee and proposed to her. She said yes.
Morning didn't know about the digital proposal before she arrived on Thursday morning. The marriage proposal had been on the billboard since Monday.
"I'm so surprised but I feel wonderful. This was awesome," Moring said. "I knew something was coming but I had no idea there was going to be all of this."
"This is the best Valentine's Day ever. This is amazing."
Dagenais was amazed Moring had not been aware of the surprise proposal, despite it being on a billboard for four days.
"I was expecting Laurie to call and say 'Mike, you got to come here. Something's up, and change everything'," said Dagenais.
"I'm usually pretty quiet and reserved about things, but it's the one time I'm going to do this. I figured I would do it right. I got the nice ring and I thought I'd do a different kind of proposal."
The couple walked away smiling and holding hands as they continued on their planned lunch date.
