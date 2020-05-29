Edmonton twins to perform on season four of NBC's World Of Dance

Two Edmonton teens will perform on NBC's competitive dance show World of Dance in the show's fourth season.

The 13-year-old twins, Ethan and Ayden Valdriz, describe themselves as shy, but earlier this year they stepped out of their comfort zone to be judged on the popular series.

They performed as Itty Bitty Crew, which also features Dayton Paradis of Saskatoon. The crew auditioned earlier this year in Los Angeles prior to the pandemic.

The twins say they are fans of the series and have watched every episode.

"It was amazing because we got to meet dancers that we look up to like on social media and that are really big in the dance industry," said Ethan Valdriz.

Itty Bitty Crew consisting of Ethan Valdriz, Dayton Paradis, and Ayden Valdriz will perform on the competitive dance show World of Dance. (Trae Patton/NBC)

All three dancers train out of Eye Candy Studios in Edmonton.

The brothers can't share many details about the show or when they'll be featured, but they hope the experience leads to more dancing.

"Maybe getting into the dance industry just like the dancers we look up to. We hope to be them one day and have more opportunities in L.A." Ayden Valdriz said.

Even though the two are shy, dancing is their way to express themselves, which they can do more freely as they improve.

"Just makes me more confident as a person. It changes up my personality and I love doing it." Ayden Valdriz said.

World of Dance airs on NBC on Tuesday nights.