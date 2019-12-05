The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to consider an appeal from the man convicted of killing St. Albert, Alta., seniors Lyle and Marie McCann, whose bodies have never been found after the two vanished on a camping trip in 2010.

The top court on Thursday said it has dismissed Travis Vader's application for an appeal. As usual, the court gave no reasons for its decision.

In January 2017, Vader was sentenced to life in prison for manslaughter.

Vader's defence lawyers filed a notice of appeal two days after the sentence was handed down, arguing he should have a new trial.

At the time, defence counsel Brian Beresh outlined a dozen grounds for appeal, ranging from the "undue delay perpetrated by the police and the Crown" to the fact a life sentence was "demonstrably unfit" for the crime of manslaughter.

Vader's defence also took issue with the trial judge's original decision.

Vader was originally convicted of two counts of second-degree murder, but shortly after, his convictions were downgraded to manslaughter after it was discovered Court of Queen's Bench Justice Denny Thomas had relied on a section of the Criminal Code that had been ruled unconstitutional more than 25 years ago.

Vader sought a new trial. Lawyers for Vader asked the Alberta Court of Appeal for a new trial or for his manslaughter charges to be stayed because of the judge's mistake.

They also argued that the RCMP was negligent in handling disclosure at trial, which added two years of delay. The Crown told court there were exceptional circumstances that justified the time it took to complete the trial.

His application was rejected by the Court of Appeal of Alberta in May 2019.

"Based on the facts as he found them, the trial judge was ultimately correct in convicting the appellant of manslaughter," the Appeal Court said in its judgment.

"We see no prejudice having befallen the appellant as a consequence of the trial judge's analysis, and no benefit in a retrial to test again whether the appellant should have been convicted of manslaughter, in the robbery killings of the McCanns."

Lyle, 78, and Marie, 77, were beginning a road trip to B.C. on July 3, 2010, when they disappeared after stopping at a gas station in St. Albert.

Their burnt-out RV was found two days later at a campsite near Edson.

Vader, then 38, was arrested two weeks later at a home near Niton Junction, on outstanding warrants not tied to the case.