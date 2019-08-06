Vacant commercial building on Fort Road destroyed in morning fire

Fire officials are investigating after a vacant commercial building in north Edmonton was gutted by a fire early Tuesday morning.

Edmonton firefighters were called to the scene on Fort Road near 128th Avenue at around 4:30 a.m., said Brittany Lewchuk a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

The building's roof collapsed as a result of the fire, Lewchuk said on Tuesday.

"The building was vacant and seems to have been vacant for a few years," she said.

No injuries were reported, Lewchuk said.

More than 40 firefighters worked on the fire until it was brought under control at around 7:05 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The damages have yet to be determined.