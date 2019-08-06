Skip to Main Content
Vacant commercial building on Fort Road destroyed in morning fire
Edmonton

A vacant commercial building on Fort Road near 128th Avenue was gutted by a fire early Tuesday morning, a fire spokesperson said.

A vacant commercial building on Fort Road near 128th Avenue was destroyed by a fire that started early Tuesday morning. (John Shypitka/CBC)

Fire officials are investigating after a vacant commercial building in north Edmonton was gutted by a fire early Tuesday morning. 

Edmonton firefighters were called to the scene on Fort Road near 128th Avenue at around 4:30 a.m., said Brittany Lewchuk a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. 

The building's roof collapsed as a result of the fire, Lewchuk said on Tuesday.

"The building was vacant and seems to have been vacant for a few years," she said. 

No injuries were reported, Lewchuk said. 

More than 40 firefighters worked on the fire until it was brought under control at around 7:05 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The damages have yet to be determined. 

