UCP would cut youth minimum wage to spur job creation

Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says a government led by him after a spring election would cut the minimum wage for young workers to create more jobs.

Kenney says the United Conservatives would roll back Alberta's $15-an-hour minimum wage to $13 an hour for those 17 or younger.

He says the current $15 across-the-board wage is curtailing hiring.

Kenney says his government also would appoint a panel to explore returning to a wage differential for alcohol servers, who can earn a lot in tips but need more hours to make that happen.

The changes are among a number of labour proposals announced by Kenney today.

He says a UCP government would also make changes to union rules, including restoring a mandatory secret ballot for union certification votes.