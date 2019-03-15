UCP would cut youth minimum wage to spur job creation
UCP would also change union rules, including restoring a mandatory secret ballot for union certification votes
Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says a government led by him after a spring election would cut the minimum wage for young workers to create more jobs.
Kenney says the United Conservatives would roll back Alberta's $15-an-hour minimum wage to $13 an hour for those 17 or younger.
He says the current $15 across-the-board wage is curtailing hiring.
Kenney says his government also would appoint a panel to explore returning to a wage differential for alcohol servers, who can earn a lot in tips but need more hours to make that happen.
The changes are among a number of labour proposals announced by Kenney today.
He says a UCP government would also make changes to union rules, including restoring a mandatory secret ballot for union certification votes.
- Listen to The Ledge podcast, as CBC's legislative reporters bring you expert analysis and insiders' insight
- Sign up to get our election newsletter The Scrutineer delivered directly to your inbox twice weekly
- Alberta Votes 2019: CBC News brings you all the news, analyses and columns you need for the election