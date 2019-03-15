Skip to Main Content
UCP would cut youth minimum wage to spur job creation
New

UCP would cut youth minimum wage to spur job creation

Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says a government led by him after a spring election would cut the minimum wage for young workers to create more jobs.

UCP would also change union rules, including restoring a mandatory secret ballot for union certification votes

The Canadian Press ·
UCP leader Jason Kenney announces his party's job strategy at the Vienna Bakery in Edmonton Friday. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Kenney says the United Conservatives would roll back Alberta's $15-an-hour minimum wage to $13 an hour for those 17 or younger. 

He says the current $15 across-the-board wage is curtailing hiring.

Kenney says his government also would appoint a panel to explore returning to a wage differential for alcohol servers, who can earn a lot in tips but need more hours to make that happen.

The changes are among a number of labour proposals announced  by Kenney today.

He says a UCP government would also make changes to union rules, including restoring a mandatory secret ballot for union certification votes.

