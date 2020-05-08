Prehistoric reptile put survival where its mouth is, developed mammal enamel on its teeth: study

In a new twist on oral history, University of Alberta paleontologists have discovered that an Argentinian reptile from 95 million years ago developed a type of tooth enamel that is common in humans and other mammals but rare among reptiles.

It's the first time the strong, wear-resistant enamel has been found in a fossil reptile, and it speaks to evolutionary abilities of this particular creature — known as Priosphenodon — to survive as its diet changed from meat and bugs to plants, said Aaron LeBlanc, lead author of a new study published in the journal Current Biology.

"Priosphenodon has the strangest teeth I have personally ever seen," said LeBlanc. "Some aspects of their dental anatomy are reminiscent of what happened in the evolution of early mammal teeth."

"This special type of enamel is woven into these really complicated tiny threads that makes mammal-enamel strong and it makes mammal-enamel unique. ... Having now found it in this fossil reptile from 95 million years ago in Argentina, that tells us reptiles also have the ability to make this special kind of enamel," he told CBC News.

"But only under certain circumstances."

In the case of Priosphenodon, those circumstances included the unexplained shift in diet accompanied by a family history of dental issues.

The metre-long, now-extinct creature was an oddball species in an already unique family of reptiles, LeBlanc said. It was "a very small, strange branch" of the sphenodontian family, a meat-eating group of lizard-like reptiles with a distinctive, double-row of upper teeth.

The much smaller tuatara in New Zealand is the only remaining species of the family.

Plants tougher on teeth

Unlike most reptiles, which grow new teeth to replace ones that get worn down, sphenodontians grow additional teeth at the back of their mouth. Given that insects and meats are easy to chew, the reptiles' teeth were adequate to last a lifetime, LeBlanc said.

But for some reason, Priosphenodon was a plant-eater, which is much tougher on teeth because of all the shredding, crushing and chewing needed to make the pieces small for digestion, LeBlanc said.

Researchers believe that was the trigger to cause it to develop the stronger, thicker tooth enamel.

"Look at the living [reptile] today from New Zealand, even though it eats softer meat and insects, if you look at the front of the jaw of an old one, they've worn their teeth completely away. They're actually eating with their jawbone," he said.

On the left, drawings provided by study co-author Sebastián Apesteguía show a drawing of fossil reptile's skull plus a detailed look at its unique double-row of teeth on the upper jaw and the roof of the mouth. Images on the right shows CT scan models of a lower jaw of Priosphenodon, showing the different parts of the teeth. (Submitted by Aaron LeBlanc)

But fossils from mature Priosphenodons still had "teeth all over their mouths" despite their more challenging diet, he said.

"So we thought if we looked at the microscopic details of their teeth, maybe we would see evidence of ways that they were coping with having this tough diet ... and the first place we wanted to look was in what's called the enamel."

In order to study the fossil teeth, researchers cut open pieces of the jaw and examined tissue-level detail preserved inside the teeth. Non-invasive CT scans were done on more complete jaw specimens.

Not only was the enamel found to be thicker than that of most other reptiles, they found the enamel crystals were woven into long threads called enamel prisms, which are found almost exclusively in mammals, he said.

One other kind of lizard alive today has prismatic enamel. The spiny-tailed lizard of Australia is not related to Priosphenodon, but mostly eats plants and can't replace its worn teeth.

The specimens were found in Argentina's Río Negro province as part of ongoing collaborative fieldwork and research between Michael Caldwell, a U of A science professor and LeBlanc's supervisor, and Argentinian paleontologist and fieldwork leader Sebastián Apesteguía.

LeBlanc said discoveries of this nature could be of use to modern dentistry as it seeks new ways to repair worn or damaged teeth of humans.

"I work a lot with dentists — as a paleontologist that sounds kind of funny," he said. "While we're interested in understanding how human teeth evolved, how human teeth developed, I think it's almost as important to also understand how similar features evolved in other groups."