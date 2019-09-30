University of Alberta vice-president resigns over 'beefier barley' billboards

The University of Alberta's vice-president of university relations has resigned over the school's "beefier barley" billboards, which were slammed as promoting climate change.

"The messaging on the ad called the reputation of the University of Alberta and its extensive research on climate change into question," vice-president of university relations Jacqui Tam said in an announcement posted Sunday.

"As Vice-President (University Relations), I apologize for this and take responsibility. In the best interests of the institution, I am announcing my departure from the University of Alberta, effective immediately."

The "beefier barley" billboards, displayed at four locations in Edmonton and Calgary, read, "Climate change will boost Alberta's barley yield with less water, feeding more cattle."

The billboard is part of Truth Matters, a larger advertising campaign from the university, highlighting research "that tackles today's complex challenges, and to encourage discussion," Tam said in an earlier statement posted Thursday after concerns were raised by the public, students and faculty members.

Climate protests

Posts on social media slammed the ad as a pro-climate change billboard from the U of A, also criticizing the timing of the billboards, as thousands of climate activists took to Edmonton's streets to join the Global Climate Strike on Friday.

The billboard also caused concern among the university's faculty of science about the representation of scientific research.

"It is unfortunate that the findings of a 2017 peer-reviewed scientific study have been taken out of context with a single statement on a billboard and framed to suggest support for climate change," wrote Dean of Science Matina Kalcounis-Rueppell in a statement Friday.

"There are risks associated with taking scientific results out of context, particularly in an age of science skepticism."

The university will pull the ad as soon as possible, Tam's statement said.

University of Alberta president David Turpin will address the resignation Sunday evening, a spokesperson told CBC News.