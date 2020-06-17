Finances force University of Alberta to suspend operation of 6 teams for upcoming season
Decision affects the men's and women's hockey, basketball and volleyball teams
The University of Alberta says it is suspending participation in six team sports for the 2020-21 season for financial reasons.
The programs affected are men's and women's hockey, men's and women's basketball and men's and women's volleyball.
Ian Reade, athletic director for Golden Bears and Pandas Athletics, said in a release that cuts to the Campus Alberta Grant, the Alberta government's requirement that universities balance their budget and reduce expenditures, and a reduction in student fees combined for a "worst-case scenario."
The university said it has informed the Canada West conference of the decision so the league can move forward with the schedule creation process.
The announcement comes nine days U SPORTS announced that no competition would occur in football, men's and women's soccer, women's rugby 15s, and women's field hockey during the first term of the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
