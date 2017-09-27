Doctor's accent affects patient's perception of competence, U of A study finds

Doctors with accents are perceived as less competent than their peers, according to a study by University of Alberta scientists.

"We were interested to see if there was a difference in a person's perception of a doctor's competence depending on the doctor's accent, researcher Lorelei Baquiran said in a release Tuesday.

Baquiran had Chinese-Canadian and Caucasian-Canadian participants listen to an audio recording of a doctor speaking.

Some participants heard a doctor with a Chinese accent, while others heard a doctor with a Canadian accent.

"We found that both groups rated the doctor with a Chinese accent as less competent than the doctor with a Canadian accent, regardless of the severity of the disease the doctor was discussing, Baquiran said.

Accents and competence

The results show that regardless of the patient's background or type of disease, participants rated doctors with Chinese accents as significantly less competent than those with Canadian accents, the release states.

"Previous literature suggests that co-ethnicity, or sharing a background or accent with another person, will increase liking and perception of competence," she said.

"However, our research suggests that the degree of acculturation is important. That is, we expect newcomers to adapt to our culture. Their accent infers whether or not they are trying hard enough," Baquiran said.

Approximately 18 per cent of physicians in Canada were not born or trained in the country, the release states.

Options such as accent training and providing written materials to supplement verbal communications could serve as potential stop gaps, but the real issue is bias, said psychology professor Elena Nicoladis who supervised the research.

"We know that the patients' belief in their doctors' competence is essential for high-quality care," Nicoladis said.

"If a foreign accent can interfere with the doctor-patient relationship, then, as Canadians and human beings, we have work to do."

Further research is needed, Baquiran added.

"Another important next step is to develop ways that could help prevent specific groups of doctors and other foreign-accented individuals from being disadvantaged because they speak with an accent," she said.