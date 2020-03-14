University of Alberta moves classes online amid COVID-19 pandemic

The University of Alberta is moving classes and exams online starting March 17 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Remote learning will be in place for the remainder of the winter term, the school announced Saturday.

Classes and exams will be suspended on March 16 to allow time for instructors to prepare for the changes.

"Our campuses and residences will remain open in order to support our students and ongoing research. All other university business will carry on as normal," said U of A president David Turpin in a statement.

As of Friday morning, MacEwan University and Northern Alberta Institute of Technology said classes would continue. The Concordia University of Edmonton said some classes will be delivered online.