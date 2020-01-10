University of Alberta memorial for staff, students lost on Flight PS752
A public memorial service will be held in Edmonton this afternoon to remember victims of this week's air crash outside Tehran, Iran.
Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 crashed Wednesday, killing 176 passengers and crew on board, including 57 Canadians. The plane was struck by a missile or missiles launched by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
On Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the missiles were fired due to "human error."
The death toll included a number of people bound for Alberta, most with connections to Edmonton. Initial reports from multiple sources and community members indicated that as many as 30 people connected to the Edmonton community died in the crash. So far, CBC News has been able to confirm 15 names.
Sunday's memorial service is being organized by the University of Alberta in collaboration with the local Iranian-Canadian community and the City of Edmonton. Vigils have been held across Canada to remember the victims.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne, will be in Alberta's capital to attend the vigil. The prime minister is expected to deliver remarks at the event, according to a news release from the Prime Minister's Office.
The two-hour service will be held in the main gym at the Saville Community Sports Centre, 11610 65th Avenue.
Doors will open at 2 p.m. MT and the service will begin at 3 p.m. MT
