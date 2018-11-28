U of A turfs outdated admission policy for Indigenous med students

A 30-year-old quota system that caps the number of Indigenous students admitted into the University of Alberta's medical program is getting the boot.

Faculty representatives say the quota was created with the good intention of saving five spots for Indigenous applicants each year, but has since become outdated.

Tibetha Kemble is the director of the Indigenous Health Initiatives Program in the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry. (Indigenous Health Initiatives Program) "There was some maybe shock by some people that there was a limit on the number of Indigenous students that we would admit through the Indigenous stream," said Tibetha Kemble,director of the Indigenous Health Initiatives Program for the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry.

"So I think the news of removing that upper limit came as a surprise — [for] some, a welcome surprise."

Previously, Indigenous applicants could apply through the regular pool, competing against thousands of other students for one of 165 spots. Or, they could reduce that competition by applying through the Indigenous quota system.

"In the past, for example, if there were eight students who were selected for admission, because of the quota, only five would be offered admission at the same time, and the other three might be placed on a waiting list," Schipper said, noting the elimination of the quota would allow all eight of those students would be offered a position.

The quota system will be eliminated by 2019 fall admission.

About 165 people are admitted to the U of A's MD program each year. (University of Alberta)

"Initially, it was meant to be something to reserve spots so that we would have at least some Indigenous applicants who would get into the program," said Shirley Schipper, the faculty's vice dean of education.

"Now, it does seem more limiting and it does sort of have a different message of saying 'well, you know, we can take up to five.'"

Removing the cap could increase the number of Indigenous students accepted into medical school, Kemble said, noting more Indigenous people are applying each year.

The move addresses the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's call to increase the number of Indigenous health-care professionals in Canada.

They end up providing care that's culturally safe and culturally responsive. - Tibetha Kemble , Indigenous Health Initiative Program

"They understand the historical impacts of colonization on … health outcomes of Indigenous people," said Kemble, a member of Piapot First Nation in Saskatchewan.

"So through that lens, they end up providing care that's culturally safe and culturally responsive and in ways that don't … recreate and create harm."

Schipper hopes other medical schools will follow in the U of A's footsteps.

"If one other school does, then that means that maybe four years from now, there'll be a ... really big increase in the number of Indigenous students," she said.