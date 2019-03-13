Students athletes seek meaning beyond their sports, says campus faith group

Deborah Nyarko prays before she steps onto the court with the University of Alberta Pandas volleyball team.

But not for a win.

"I pray for confidence and courage," she said in an interview Wednesday on CBC radio's Edmonton AM. "With high-level sport, the pressure and your nerves can get to you so easily."

Nyarko is a student leader for Athletes in Action, a campus faith group that says its attendance has doubled in the last year at the U of A. More than 30 athletes who compete in track, wrestling, football and swimming meet every week to pray and talk about life and sports.

Many participants are drawn to talk about the unique stresses that high-level athletes face, Nyarko said.

"Sports give people a sense of identity. When your sport is taken away for you, or it's over — because we play for five years — people are left with, 'Now what? What am I going to do with my life? What's my purpose?'

Deborah Nyarko, a volleyball player at the U of A, says faith has helped her cope with the world of elite sport. (Supplied/Deborah Nyarko)

"That's why I think people are diving into faith and trying to connect the two because then they realize, 'Ok, my identity isn't only rooted in my sport. It's rooted in God's image of me.' "

The group is predominantly Christian, but everyone is welcome to attend, said Isaac Lee, another leader in the U of A group.

Many athletes are just looking for open conversations about the stresses they face, he said.

"We get to talk about those unique aspects of who you are as an athlete, whether you win or lose, and what it means to perform at the highest level."

Before games, some athletes pray in the end zone of the football field or on the sidelines of a basketball court, with the idea that praying together can create deeper bonds among teammates.

In the world of professional sports, athletes like Steph Curry in the NBA and professional football and baseball player Tim Tebow openly display their faith. That's an inspiration for students like Lee and Nyarko.

"It's encouraging when you could see someone at that next level who takes their faith seriously and it's having a meaningful impact in their lives," said Lee.

Nyarko knows that many people might assume when athletes pray, they're "asking" for a win. But that's not the point of praying in sports, she said.

"You're leaning on God and praying to God for that courage and confidence to perform to the best of your abilities. Sometimes you might not always get the outcome you wanted but you can still have peace in knowing God was with you the whole way through."