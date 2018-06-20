Skip to Main Content
Chemical spill leads to evacuation at University of Alberta

A spill in a chemistry lab at the University of Alberta during the noon hour Wednesday forced the evacuation of the Gunning/Lemieux Chemistry Centre.

Emergency crews called following bromine spill

Travis McEwan · CBC News ·
The University if Alberta's chemistry building as evacuated for a few hours after the chemical bromine was spilled on the floor in a lab, (Google Street View)

Emergency crews were called after bromine was spilled onto the floor. 

Bromine is corrosive in its liquid state and its vapors are toxic when inhaled. The fumes can irritate eyes and throat.

Four students were assessed by EMS, but did not require further medical care.

Less than two hours later students were allowed back in the building except for two labs on the building's fifth floor.

