Stacks of cardboard boxes in Rutherford Library at the University of Alberta reflect the 5,500 pounds of food the Campus Food Bank (CFB) gives out each week.

The display marks the implementation of a community food pantry being built in collaboration with the U of A. Inspired by a similar McMaster University outdoor pantry, the project will convert the Rutherford Library Galleria space with a freezer, fridge, shelving, and frosted glass.

It is set to open Monday, the first day of the new term.

"The University of Alberta needs a community food pantry because the food bank is oversubscribed," said Erin O'Neil, executive director of CFB.

O'Neil says there's currently a three-week wait to get an appointment and the food bank requires students to register as a client. The pantry, on the other hand, will be accessible to any student with an ID card while Rutherford Library is open.

This is good news for students like Jordan Eleniak, who tried to use the food bank to pick up a couple of items during finals, only to find out about the long wait.

Eleniak, who is studying engineering as a mature student, said the pantry, which will have a fridge and freezer, can also help students on a budget grab a few items and make healthier choices.

"I love fruit. But sometimes it spoils fairly quickly and it's kind of hard to always have that fresh produce on hand, especially when you're on a tight budget. So having a chance to go get a few items here or there would be really nice."

Erin O'Neil is the executive director of the U of A's Campus Food Bank. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

But the pantry also aims to change the overall conversation about food security on campus, said O'Neil.

"We're seeing the community food pantry as an opportunity to shift thinking on campus from food security being an issue only addressed by the food bank to food security being a community issue and a community responsibility."

Campus groups or external organizations can sign up to adopt the pantry for a week. The group will be responsible for food drives, grocery shopping, and fundraising throughout the week for the pantry.

"We do really believe that this will only be successful if the community adopts it as a new feature of U of A campus."

O'Neil said that repeated tuition increases have been difficult students. This is particularly true for international and graduate students, who make up 70 and 67 per cent of the food bank's clients, according to their 2023 survey .

The shelves at the University of Alberta's Campus Food Bank are well-stocked after the organization's Halloween donation drive, but the executive director expects the supply to be depleted quickly. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

As for Eleniak, he is getting his groceries supplemented with the help of his parents, and while everyone is feeling the pinch, agrees that students in particular are struggling.

"People with full-time jobs are having a hard time … do I have power this week or do I eat?"

"Now change that person with steady income and possibly a good job to a student with no income — they still have rent to pay."